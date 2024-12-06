New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, expressing disappointment that the party did not demonstrate the same zeal in protesting the Adani issue as it did after currency notes were allegedly found on the seat allocated to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"The way BJP is systematically protesting against this, I wish they had shown even a tenth of this energy on the Adani issue. A lot more bundles of notes would have surfaced, and many things would have been revealed," Jha told ANI.

Also Read | Space for Different Beliefs in Democracy but Should Conform With Constitution, Says Supreme Court.

He also noted that the matter remains unresolved and that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged everyone to await the completion of the investigation.

"Whether it was a bundle or just some notes that were recovered, even the Chairman is uncertain. He has stated that the matter is under investigation and we must wait for the findings," Jha added.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Share Market Ends Flat, Sensex Settles at 81,709 After RBI MPC Decisions on Repo and CRR Rates.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that a wad of cash was found on a seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi during a routine anti-sabotage check by security officials.

"I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday, a wad of currency notes was apparently recovered by the security officials from seat number 222, which is currently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I ensured that an investigation was initiated. The investigation is ongoing," Dhankhar said.

Singhvi denied any knowledge of the notes and expressed astonishment upon hearing about the discovery, suggesting a possible security lapse.

"I am quite astonished to hear about it. I had no knowledge of this. Yesterday, I entered the House at 12:57 pm, and it adjourned at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I was in the canteen with Ayodhya Prasad having lunch, and I left Parliament at 1:30 pm. My total time in the House was three minutes, and I spent 30 minutes in the canteen. I find it bizarre that even such matters are politicised," Singhvi said.

He welcomed an investigation into the incident.

"Of course, there must be an inquiry into how anyone can place something on any seat. If this is possible, then each seat should have a lock, and MPs should carry the keys home. Otherwise, anyone could place items and level allegations. Everyone should cooperate to uncover the truth, and if there is a lapse in the security agencies, it should be fully exposed," he added.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, responded to the Chairman, expressing concern over the MP being named while the matter remains under investigation.

Kharge said, "I am not going beyond this because I know you will not allow it. You said the matter is under investigation, so the MP's name should not have been mentioned. I request that until the investigation is completed and the authenticity of the incident established, no member should be named." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)