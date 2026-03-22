New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust has escalated after Rani Kapur issued a formal notice seeking the removal of Priya Kapur as a purported trustee, invoking provisions of the trust deed dated October 26, 2017.

The notice, dated March 21, states that the trust is alleged to hold assets claimed by Rani Kapur as her own, while also raising questions over the validity of the trust and its administration.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, March 23, 2026? Know if Banks Are Open or Closed This Monday.

According to the notice, Priya Kapur is stated to have been appointed as a trustee following a meeting allegedly held on June 25, 2025, after the demise of Sunjay Kapur.

However, the existence and validity of the RK Family Trust, as well as the settlement of assets into it, are presently under challenge before the Delhi High Court. Despite this, it is noted that the trust deed is being relied upon to assert the legitimacy of the trust and its governance.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 17e Available for Lowest Price in India.

Pending adjudication of these issues, the notice refers to Clause 8.12(i) of the trust deed, which is stated to empower Rani Kapur to remove a trustee without assigning reasons. Exercising these stated powers, the notice communicates that Priya Kapur will stand removed from the position of trustee upon the expiry of 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice.

The notice further states that the action is being undertaken strictly in accordance with the provisions of the trust deed and is intended to constitute valid and sufficient notice of removal. At the same time, it clarifies that the step is without prejudice to Rani Kapur's legal claims and defences, including her challenge to the creation of the trust, the transfer of assets into it, and the validity of the appointment of trustees.

It is also asserted that, irrespective of whether the trust is ultimately found to be valid or invalid, Priya Kapur would have no authority to act as a trustee following the expiry of the notice period. She has accordingly been called upon to refrain from exercising any rights or powers in that capacity thereafter.

Rani Kapur is the elderly mother of the late Sona Comstar Chairman Sunjay Kapur. Recently, in 2026, she moved to the Delhi High Court, alleging that her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, used a "fraudulent" family trust to unlawfully divest her of her estate following her son's death in June 2025. She has sought cancellation of the trust and protection of the family legacy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)