New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wove together tales of tradition and innovation, triumph and wildlife, and cultural and personal transformation across India, painting a picture of resilience that fuels progress.

During his 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke about the soaring lion population in Gujarat's Gir to the innovative spirit of Sikkim's Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia and Uttarakhand's resilient artist Jeevan Joshi.

He began with a roar of pride, highlighting the significant rise in the lion population in Gujarat's Gir over the past five years, which increased from 674 to 891. PM Modi also praised Gujarat for becoming the first state in the country to appoint a large number of women as Forest Officers.

"In the last five years only, the population of lions in Gir, Gujarat, has increased from 674 to 891. This number of lions revealed after the Lion Census is very encouraging. Gujarat became the first state where women were appointed on a large scale to the post of Forest Officers. All of these have contributed to the results we are seeing today. We will have to always remain vigilant and alert like this for Wild Life Protection. A great example of how tradition and innovation can come together!" the Prime Minister stated.

Shifting to the Northeast, PM Modi highlighted a tapestry of cultural and economic revival, sharing the success story of Crafted Fibres, a unique social enterprise from Sikkim, started by Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia.

He noted that Crafted Fibres is not just a brand but a blend of tradition, weaving art, and modern fashion, stating that Dr Bhutia, who is a veterinary doctor, aimed to give a new dimension to weaving by connecting traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion.

"The North East is something else altogether; its potential and talent are truly amazing. I have come to know an interesting story of Crafted Fibres. Crafted Fibres is not just a brand; it is a beautiful amalgamation of Sikkim's tradition, the art of weaving and today's fashion thinking. It was started by Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia. He is a Veterinary Doctor by profession and a true Brand Ambassador of Sikkim's culture by heart," the PM said.

"He thought, why not give a new dimension to weaving?' And from this thought, Crafted Fibres was born. He connected traditional weaving with modern fashion and made it a social enterprise. Now he doesn't just make clothes; he weaves lives. He gives skill training to local people, making them self-reliant. By connecting village weavers, cattle rearers and self-help groups, Dr Bhutia has created new avenues of employment," he added.

Modi then turned to Uttarakhand, where resilience meets creativity, by sharing the story of Jeevan Joshi, a 65-year-old artist from Haldwani who turns dry pine tree bark into beautiful works of art, creating a unique craft called 'Baget'.

Despite being affected by polio in childhood, which weakened his legs, Jeevan never gave up as he channelled his imagination into his artwork. His creations often depict folk instruments and reflect the soul of the mountains.

"Today I want to tell you about a wonderful person who is an artist and a living inspiration. His name is Jeevan Joshi, age 65 years. Now imagine how full of life he must be, whose name itself has Jeevan in it. Jeevan Ji lives in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. In childhood, polio took away the strength of his legs, but it could not take away his courage. Even though his walking speed slowed down, his mind kept flying on every flight of imagination. In this flight, Jeevan Ji gave birth to a unique art and named it 'Baget'. In this, he makes beautiful artworks from the dry bark that falls from pine trees. The bark, which people generally consider useless, becomes a heritage as soon as it comes into Jeevan Ji's hands. There is the fragrance of the soil of Uttarakhand in each of his creations. Sometimes it is the folk instruments of the mountains, and sometimes it seems as if the soul of the mountains has entered that wood," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' resonates with the roars of Gir's lions, the threads of Sikkim's weavers, and the artistic whispers of Uttarakhand's mountains, showing how India's progress is driven by the strength of its people and the blending of tradition with innovation. (ANI)

