New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Two men were caught and thrashed by public while they were robbing a man with the help of a firearm in west Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday near a clinic run by one doctor Sharma in Chander Vihar area of Nihal Vihar.

The complainant, Dev Verma (33), said two bike riders accosted him and tried to snatch his gold chain, a senior police officer said.

When he resisted, a scuffle ensued between them and one of the accused threatened him with a pistol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The two accused assaulted Verma on his head and snatched his gold chain. When he raised an alarm, public gathered there and caught the two men, the DCP said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the video, the accused were seen brutally being beaten by the public, with one of them bleeding from hand and head, and both pleading for mercy.

The gun used for the crime was also seen lying nearby in the video.

A case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered at Nihar Vihar police station, Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Pradeep, and Suraj, both residents of Najafgarh, he said.

Deepak was previously involved in 35 cases of theft, robbery, snatching, Arms Act, and hurting, while Suraj was involved in seven cases of theft, police said.

One country-made pistol with one live cartridge and one bag containing Rs 2500 have been recovered from their possession, police said.

