Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): In anticipation of the sacred 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Also Read | WHO Says 10,000 Died from COVID-19 in December.

Notably, Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

To bolster emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

Also Read | Punjab: Narcotics Control Bureau Destroys 19 Kg Seized Heroin in Mohali, Investigation Continues (Watch Videos).

SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, emphasising safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators while strictly prohibiting any form of intoxication.

According to the release, a significant highlight is the arrangement of four cruise boats by January 20, enhancing water surveillance during the celebrations.

Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security by the Railway Protection Force from January 27 to February 15.

Furthermore, fire brigade provisions have been made in all tent cities, ensuring swift responses to any unforeseen incidents.

Police patrols will cover the entire city, with stringent verification procedures for external individuals.

The implementation of an Anti-Drone System, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats.

The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22, with appropriate road and train arrangements in place.

Additionally, a primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, accompanied by rigorous cleanliness measures.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said.

As Ayodhya gears up for the celebrations, these measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)