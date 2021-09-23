New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Service rooms at spas and massage centres will not have latches or bolts on doors from inside, and such establishments can only operate from 9 am to 9 pm, according to a new policy by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The policy was given an anticipatory approval on September 20, and it will be brought to the Standing Committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal had earlier said.

The EDMC in a statement on Wednesday said the new guidelines for operation of spas and massage centres will be applicable to all such facilities running in areas under its jurisdiction.

According to the new guidelines cross-gender massages will not be allowed at spas and massage centres, and services will not be provided behind closed doors.

Service rooms at spa and massage centres shall have no latches and bolts on the inside of doors, and shall be provided with self-closing doors. External doors shall also be kept open during working hours, it said.

The policy by the BJP-led EDMC also includes possession of a professional certification by persons giving the service to customers, the area's mayor had said on Monday.

"As per this new spa policy, only a male person (masseur) can offer massage service to male customers, and only a woman (masseuse) can offer massage to female customers," he said.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also approved new stricter guidelines for operation of spa and massage centres, including a provision to ban cross-gender massages, to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking in the national capital.

Also, it will be mandatory that details of all customers be kept in a proper register, along with their contact information, including phone numbers and ID proofs, the statement said.

Apart from this, spa centres can remain open only between 9 am to 9 pm, the EDMC said.

The mayor on Wednesday said that spas and massage centres will have separate changing rooms for men and women, and the premises cannot be used for residential purposes.

Chairman of the EDMC's Standing Committee, Beer Singh Panwar said that under the new guidelines, it is now necessary for the masseur or masseuse to have a degree or diploma or certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy.

No person without a degree or diploma can be engaged in this work. He said that all the employees would be wearing an ID card issued by the employer and they should be at least of 18 years.

Panwar said that it is necessary to get their police verification done by their respective employers.

EDMC shall obtain the police verification of the owner or manager of a spa or a massage centre before issuing health trade licence to it, along with premises verification, the civic body said.

The name, licence number, details of licence, working hours of each centre shall be prominently displayed on the premises or on a building.

Panwar said if any spa or massage centre is found involved in any activity related to prostitution, then legal action will be taken as per the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Apart from this, CCTV cameras with recording facilities will be installed at the entry, reception and common areas, and footage will be retained for at least three months, he said.

Panwar said that in case of any violation of the guidelines, necessary action will be taken by the corporation authorities.

