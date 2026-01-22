By Rajnish Singh

Deoli (Rajasthan) [India], January 22 (ANI): A 19-year-old young woman, Roshni Verma, hailing from a remote village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, who once performed domestic labour to afford school fees, anda football kit, has now successfully joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) through sports quota.

Verma was inducted into the force on Thursday with 323 other batch mates, 170 females and 154 males, creating a history in CISF as it was the force's largest-ever sports batch Passing Out Parade (POP). She was part of the POP of the 7th batch of Head Constable (GD) recruits from Rajasthan's Deoli Recruitment Training Centre.

Growing up in a household facing significant financial hardships, Verma supported her own education and athletic pursuits by performing domestic labour to pay school fees and buy a football kit.

Speaking to ANI after completing her pipping ceremony--a formal event Central Armed Police Force where family or superiors ceremonially pin the new rank insignia onto the uniform of a newly commissioned officer or promoted personnel--Verma said her dedication to the sport began at age nine, eventually leading her to represent the Jharkhand national team as a striker in multiple competitions and a national-level match in 2024-2025.

Fighting against poverty and malnutrition, Verma, one of four individuals from her village and the second female to enter the security forces, has scripted an inspiring journey marked by determination, hard work and resilience, rising from humble beginnings to national-level representation and selection in the CISF through the sports quota.

Now serving in uniform, she reflects on the pride of her family and her journey from a small village ground to a professional career in the CISF-one of India's leading armed police forces is evolved into a multi-dimensional organization with its responsibilities now to provide securityvat airport security; protection of government buildings and monuments; disaster management; VIP security; security of the Delhi Metro and major industrial establishments across the country; protection of Parliament; and, most recently, port security.

Recalling her early motivation, the football player, who plays as a striker, told ANI that she was inspired by senior players in her village.

"Watching them play sparked my own desire to play football. I would often run eagerly to the playground to join them. I began playing football at the age of nine on a village ground, where children regularly gathered to play," Verma said in Hindi.

Hailing from Pahargonda village under Kanke block in Ranchi district, Verma balanced her passion for football with daily responsibilities. Alongside her studies, she worked at home and took up any domestic small jobs available to earn money and support herself and her family.

An officer in the CISF told ANI that "Roshni was suffering from nutritional deficiencies at the time of her selection in the force, but with focused care over the past two to three months, her health has now improved."

Verma's dedication to the sport paid off when she represented Jharkhand at the national level during the 2024-2025 season. The opportunity to take the next step came when she learned about recruitment in the CISF through an advertisement. She was informed by seniors that a vacancy for a sports quota had been announced and was encouraged to apply.

Taking a leap of faith, she filled out the form, marking her first attempt at such a recruitment process. Her selection stands as a testament to how talent from rural areas, when supported by institutional mechanisms such as sports quotas, can find pathways to professional growth.

Her story reflects the broader impact of sports opportunities in transforming lives and providing promising athletes from grassroots backgrounds a platform to succeed at the national level.

Of the 324 newly trained sportspersons, including Verma, who passed out on Thursday from Deoli RTC, 18 are athletes and international-level gold medalists, while 56 are national-level gold medal winners.

CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan described the batch as a historic move, noting "they were selected under the largest-ever sports recruitment drive conducted by the CISF during July-August 2025." (ANI)

