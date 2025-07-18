Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday asked BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who is accused in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter in city to appear for questioning before the relevant authorities on July 19 at 11.30 am.

The court has instructed that the inquiry must adhere to the provisions of Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 20, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu was hacked to death at Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday night.

Basavaraj, named as the fifth accused in the First Information Report (FIR), has approached the court to quash the FIR, alleging that it was filed without merit.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

Vijayalakshmi, the mother of the deceased, claimed she did not name Basavaraj in her initial complaint. She alleged that the police added his name independently, raising questions about the FIR's validity.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B A Belliyappa, argued that Basavaraj may have influenced the complainant within 24 hours of the murder, potentially to leverage the court's orders for protection.

The HC has provided temporary relief to Basavaraj, restraining the police from arresting him until Monday.

The MLA, represented by senior advocate Sandesh J Chouta, approached the court challenging the police notice issued against him.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)