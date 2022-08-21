New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Several farmer leaders and organisations on Sunday participated in 'Rozgar Sansad' at Jantar Mantar to support the employment movement, an official statement from organiser Sanyukt Rozar Andolan Samiti (SRAS) said.

It alleged that farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was arriving to the participate in the movement, was stopped by the police at the border.

The statement said SRAS members will meet at Constitution Club at 1 pm on Monday to prepare an outline for the movement.

Delhi cabinet minister and founder of 'Desh Ki Baat Foundation' Gopal Rai said the central government has been trying to suppress the employment movement.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan convener VM Singh, Swabhimani Paksha President and former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetty, Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni, national president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ambawat) Rishipal Ambawat participated in the movement, the statement said.

"We are peacefully placing our demands before the government, which is very important for the better future of our youth. A National Employment Policy is essential, and when put into practice, it may significantly reduce unemployment," Rai said in the statement.

