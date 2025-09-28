New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified its public awareness campaign at the New Delhi Railway Station, focusing on the safety of women passengers and cautioning travellers against anti-social elements during the upcoming festive season.

Inspector RPF and in charge of New Delhi Railway Station, Yashwant Singh, said women passengers, especially those travelling alone, were being sensitised about safety measures and grievance redressal mechanisms.

"We make women passengers, especially those travelling alone, aware that if they face any harassment, any problem, their luggage gets stolen, or any mental harassment during their journey, they should immediately dial 139 from their mobile. After that, the Meri Saheli team at every RPF station will send a team from this RPF to the first stop of the nearest train. The women's team will attend to the passenger, listen to their problems and resolve them," Singh told ANI.

He said the passengers are also being encouraged to use the Rail Madad app."As part of this awareness campaign, we encouraged people to install the Rail Madad app on their mobile phones. We also made people aware of its operation and its usefulness," he said.

Highlighting the challenges during festivals, Singh cautioned travellers to be vigilant.

"The festive season is approaching. During Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath, the crowds increase significantly. Along with the crowds, anti-social elements also become active on the railways. That's why we launched a public awareness campaign recently, spreading the message to the public that they should not befriend any strangers during their journey and should not eat any food or drink given by any stranger," he said.

"These strangers deceitfully mix some intoxicant into the food, which causes the traveller to become unconscious upon consuming it. Their belongings are stolen, and sometimes they even lose their lives. Therefore, this awareness campaign was launched. The message was given to the public that they should not befriend any strangers during their journey," Singh added.

In the past month, security measures were also intensified at New Delhi Railway Station ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with RPF personnel conducting round-the-clock patrolling, accompanied by their dog squad. (ANI)

