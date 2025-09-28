Patna, September 27: The war of words in Bihar politics escalated sharply after Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding a case be registered against him for allegedly making a derogatory remark against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Speaking with the media persons in Mahua Assembly constituency (Vaishali district), Tej Pratap said: “Despite being a Chief Minister, he always uses abusive language against anyone. He has made several derogatory remarks against women in the past. We demand that a case be filed against Nitish Kumar. He has lost his consciousness. His days are over.”

Tej Pratap accused Nitish of setting a poor example for public leaders. “Use of abusive language is unbecoming of any leader, regardless of party. Nitish Kumar has always used abusive language while being Chief Minister,” Tej Pratap said. The comments came a day after Nitish Kumar, while launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, referred to the political transition in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav, after being removed as Bihar Chief Minister after 7 years, installed his wife Rabri Devi in the post. Tej Pratap Yadav Launches Janshakti Janata Dal After Being Expelled From RJD Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Picks ‘Black Board’ As Party Symbol (See Pic).

Nitish Kumar said during the event: “After Lalu Prasad Yadav was removed from the post of Chief Minister, he made his wife the Chief Minister of Bihar.” The remark has drawn sharp reactions from the RJD camp, with Tej Pratap framing it as an insult to his family and demanding 'Central action' against the Bihar CM. Tej Pratap Yadav also launched a sharp attack on Mahua’s sitting MLA Mukesh Roshan, accusing him of failing to deliver on development promises. Tej Pratap dramatically picked up a piece of gravel from a dilapidated road to highlight the area’s poor condition. Tej Pratap Yadav Demands FIR and Jail for Those, Who ‘Abused’ PM Narendra Modi at RJD Event (Watch Videos).

“The local MLA Mukesh Roshan is useless. He has done no development work here,” Tej Pratap said, adding that the road’s condition reflects years of neglect. He further alleged that Roshan had looted in the name of development, blaming him for the lack of basic infrastructure and public amenities in the constituency. Tej Pratap, who previously represented Mahua as an RJD MLA in 2015, used the visit to reconnect with voters amid heightened political activity in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. He had already announced to contest the Assembly election from here.

