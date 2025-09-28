Mumbai, September 28: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of the state between September 27 and September 30, said a Maharashtra govt statement. According to the Maharashtra government, widespread rainfall and heavy rainfall are predicted in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. The State Emergency Operation Centre has informed that citizens should be alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

The statement says that the State Emergency Operation Centre has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously. The Maharashtra government has ordered the district administration to keep control rooms operational 24/7 in the districts. The Maharashtra government said that water-lifting pumps should be deployed in urban, low-lying areas. Similarly, necessary action should be taken to monitor low-lying areas.

Necessary measures should be taken regarding CSSR for dangerous and old buildings. Repair teams, chain saws and feeder protection units should be deployed for electricity and road infrastructure. Water storage and discharge in medium dams in the Konkan and upper valley should be regularly reviewed. Disaster advance warnings should be disseminated through SMS, social media and local media in connection with possible heavy rainfall. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued instructions, advising citizens to remain alert.

Additionally, the Maharashtra government asked the citizens to avoid going to dangerous areas. Avoid going to flood-prone areas. The government also asked people to avoid staying under trees when lightning is falling. The government also instructed people to take care of all essential things for flood protection. Seek help from local shelter centres to protect yourself from flood disasters and avoid unnecessary travel in flood situations.

The government also advised residents not to cross roads when water is flowing over bridges of rivers and canals, and not to believe rumours. Moreover, the government has also provided emergency contact numbers of the districts, where a possible flood situation is likely to arise- Dharashiv 02472-227301, Beed-02442-299299, Parbhani- 02452-226400, Latur - 02382- 220204, Ratnagiri- 705722233, Sindhudurg-02362- 228847, Pune- 9370960061, Solapur- 0217-2731012, Ahilyanagar 0241-2323844, Nanded-02462-235077, Raigad- 8275152363, Palghar- 02525- 297474, Thane- 9372338827, Satara- 02162- 232349, Mumbai city and suburbs- 1916/022- 69403344.

