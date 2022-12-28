Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): Six people were arrested after the Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend's house in Jaipur. Bhupendra Singh is a prime suspect in the RPSC paper leak, informed the Police Commissionerate.

Rajasthan Police busted a fake degree racket, and seized degrees and mark sheets from more than four dozen fake universities, said a statement by the Police Commissionerate, Jaipur.

Police arrested six people including Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend and wife.

"Police conducted raids on people associated with mastermind Suresh Dhaka and Bhupendra Saran and arrested six people including Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend and wife. Over four dozen fake university degrees and mark sheets were recovered during raids," said Police Commissionerate, Jaipur.

"We arrested those who leaked the paper. BJP is in cahoots with the paper leak mafia. It was the Rajasthan govt who arrested the accused in a paper leak case in the state," alleged Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena alleged that the Rajasthan 'paper leak case' has connections with the ruling Congress as the accused got the leaked question paper 15 days before the examination.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Tuesday, Meena said, "Suresh Dhaka (the accused in the exam paper leak case) has deep political connections as the ruling Congress, and a sitting minister's staff are involved. The arrest of the minister's aide will bring out many secrets."

"Suresh Dhaka received the leaked papers 15 days before the examination. He runs a coaching centre in Jaipur. He is also involved in the question paper leak of a constable exam. In that case, the paper was leaked from a school," the MP said.

He also demanded that the properties of the accused be demolished.

"During the REET paper leak, accused Ram Kripal Meena's property was destroyed. Similarly, in connection with the RPSC exam and constable exam paper leaks, properties held by the accused must be destroyed," the BJP MP added.

Claiming that the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has become a hub of corruption, Meena called for the resignation of the RPSC chairman on moral grounds.

The opposition has cornered the Ashok Gehlot government over the cancellation of the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge.

The RPSC announced the cancellation of the exam after the paper leak came to light. The BJP has already demanded a CBI probe into the leak. (ANI)

