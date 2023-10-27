New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 17 locations across the country on Friday in connection with the Rs 1600 crore alleged bank fraud case related to Parabolic Drugs Ltd, according to sources.

Sources said the searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) at locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ambala.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Headmaster of Government School Suspended for Throwing Acid on Girl Student in Jodichikkenahalli, Complaint Lodged.

In this case, Parabolic Drugs Ltd and its directors/promoters, Pranav Gupta and Vineet Gupta, have committed bank fraud worth Rs 1,600 crore.

An investigation has revealed that Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta are the founding members of Ashoka University.

Also Read | Bihar: Stone Pelting in Saran During Immersion of Durga Idols, Police Force Deployed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)