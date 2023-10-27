Patna, October 27: After Begusarai and Aurangabad, communal tension gripped Bihar's Saran district briefly when two communities engaged in stone pelting during immersion of Durga idols, sources said on Friday. It started with a heated exchange of words between two communities over a trivial issue which snowballed into violence with both sides pelting stones at each other on Thursday evening.

Five persons were injured in this incident in Nayi Bazar area under Bhagwan Bazar police station in the district. Some idols of the Goddess were also damaged in the incident. Rajasthan: Mob Kills Biker After Road Rage, Communal Violence Erupts in Jaipur, Disturbing Videos Surface.

On being informed, Saran SP Gaurav Mangla, DSP Sadar Santosh Kumar, Bhagwan Bazar SHO Ranjit Kumar rushed to the affected area and brought the situation under control. SP Gaurav Mangla, along with a large number of police force deployed at the affected areas, ensured peaceful immersion of the idols till late in the night. Rajasthan: Mob Kills Biker After Road Rage, Communal Violence Erupts in Jaipur, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Earlier, similar stone pelting incidents were reported in Begusarai and Aurangabad districts wherein more than 10 people, including five police personnel, sustained injuries.

