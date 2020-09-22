Amaravati, September 22: The Centre so far released Rs 199.87 crore to Andhra Pradesh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply to Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, the MPs office said in a release here on Tuesday. Also Read | ‘Bharat Bandh on September 25’: Farmer Groups Call For Nationwide Shutdown Against Agriculture Reform Bills.

The Centre was yet to release another Rs 58.41 crore to the state towards coronavirus containment measures, the MP said. The Centre has also provided machines worth Rs 3.10 crore, including one CFX-96 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System and seven Automated RNA Extraction Machines. Also Read | How to Download Dream11 & Play Virtual IPL 2020 Cricket Match.

Under the "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package", the state had also received 1,70,722 RNA kits, 1,22,040 VTMs and 2,46,567 RT-PCR kits, all worth over Rs 16 crore, the release said.

The Centre also sent 3,960 ventilators, 14.63 lakh N95 masks, 2.79 lakh PPE kits and 31.5 lakh HCQ tablets, the release said, quoting the Union Minister of State for Health.

