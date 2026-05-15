India News | RSS Leader Criticises Hijab Ban Withdrawal in Karnataka Schools, Demands Uniform Dress Code

Chikkodi (Karanataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS North Zone executive member Arvind Deshpande on Friday criticised the move of the Karnataka state government allowing hijab beyond the rules, calling it a strategy to divide society.

Speaking to ANI, Deshpande said," The government's withdrawal of the ban on hijab is not right. There should be a uniform code in schools and colleges. Wearing a hijab makes it difficult to identify. He has expressed concern that this will create confusion as to whether a person is male or female."

Also Read | 'Shekhar Tonite' Premiere Episode 1 Features Nitin Gadkari in Candid Chat With Shekhar Suman, Minister Talks About How the Emergency Affected Him (Watch Full Video).

Reacting sharply to the state government's decision, Deshpande said the move was "wrong" and argued that schools must strictly follow a uniform dress code without any religious symbols.

"This decision of the government is wrong. There should be a uniform code in schools. There should be neither saffron nor hijab. How can you identify someone if they wear a hijab? You will not know whether they are male or female. Hijab is dividing society into two. The government is doing this just to appease minorities," he said.

Also Read | Nagpur Man Arrested for Planting Fake Bomb in Pune Hospital Over INR 7 Lakh Medical Bill Dispute.

Deshpande alleged that it was aimed at appeasing a particular community and calling for restrictions on attire that conceals facial identity in educational institutions.

"It is not right to allow hijab and deny the saffron shawl. There is a reaction to every action. The government has taken this decision just to appease Muslims. He has demanded that clothes that cannot be recognised by the face should not be allowed in educational institutions," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified the state government's decision to withdraw the February 5, 2022, order banning religious attire in educational institutions, stating that the revised guidelines permit not only the Hijab but also other traditionally worn religious symbols such as the sacred thread (Janivara), Rudraksha and Shiva beads.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said students would be allowed to wear "limited traditional and faith-based symbols" along with prescribed uniforms in educational institutions up to Class 12.

"Look... it is not just the Hijab. Those who wear the sacred thread (Janivara), the shivadara, or the rudraksha... All of them can wear them as well. They can wear them according to their respective beliefs," CM Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the decision applies across educational levels, including primary schools, high schools and pre-university colleges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)