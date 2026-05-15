Nagpur Man Arrested for Planting Fake Bomb in Pune Hospital Over INR 7 Lakh Medical Bill Dispute

A Nagpur man has been arrested by the Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly planting a fake bomb inside a Pune hospital in a bid to threaten and blackmail the management over a dispute related to medical expenses. The accused was tracked down through a seemingly minor UPI transaction of just INR 15 that became the crucial breakthrough in the case.

Who Is the Accused and What Did He Do?

The accused, identified as Shivaji Rathod of Nagpur, had visited Usha Kiran Superspecialty Hospital in Hadapsar, Pune, on May 10 for treatment of a sexually transmitted disease. The hospital allegedly generated a bill of around INR 7 lakh, which Rathod was unable to clear. Believing he was being financially exploited by the hospital administration, he allegedly plotted to intimidate the management by planting a fake explosive device on the premises. Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati Airport in Pune Shortly After Takeoff, Probe Underway.

Rathod reportedly assembled the fake bomb using imitation gelatin sticks and a timer clock purchased for around INR 150, and placed the suspicious-looking device inside a bathroom at the hospital.

The INR 15 UPI Payment That Cracked the Case

During the investigation, officers discovered that the fake gelatin sticks lacked adhesive backing. To complete the setup, Rathod allegedly purchased double-sided tape from a nearby stationery shop and made a payment of INR 15 via UPI. Shahzad Bhatti Link Under Scanner As Maharashtra ATS Interrogates 57 People Across State With Suspected Links to Pakistan-Based Gangster.

That small digital transaction proved to be his undoing. Investigators traced the UPI payment to identify his mobile number and tracked his movements through technical surveillance and digital analysis. ATS teams subsequently located Rathod in Nagpur and arrested him.

Initial Findings Caused Panic

Preliminary findings had initially indicated the device could be a live bomb containing explosive material and a functional timer, triggering a major security response.

"A low-grade explosive IED was found in the city; an investigation is underway on a war footing. The bomb was defused in an open field," said Nitesh Kumar, Pune City Police Commissioner.

Police later clarified that the object was not an actual explosive device but was designed to resemble one in order to create fear and pressure the hospital authorities.

Investigation Continues

A further investigation is underway to determine whether Rathod had received assistance from anyone else or had planned any additional threats. The case has been handled jointly by the Pune ATS and Pune Police following a detailed technical investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).