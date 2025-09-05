Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday began its three-day all-India coordination meeting in Jodhpur with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and top leaders of affiliated organisations in attendance.

The meeting, scheduled from September 5 to 7, is being attended by all-India level office-bearers from 32 organisations. The first session began with floral tributes to Bharat Mata by Bhagwat and Hosabale, followed by a collective recitation of the organisational mantra.

Also Read | Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

According to a release, topics of discussion at the All-India Coordination Meeting will include the Sangh Centenary, Panch Parivartan, Education Policy, and Social Development in Tribal Areas.

The meeting of All India office-bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and RSS-inspired organisations has commenced. In the first session on Friday, floral tributes were offered before the image of Bharat Mata by the Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Ends Flat After Witnessing Volatile Trading Session.

The meeting began with the collective recitation of the organisational mantra. During the session, organisations presented reports of new experiments and initiatives in their respective fields.

Prominent participants in the meeting include all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, Alok Kumar (President, Vishwa Hindu Parishad), Milind Parande (Organizing Secretary), Shanta Akka (Chief Executive of Rashtra Sevika Samiti), A. Sita Gayatri (Key Functionary), Dr. Rajsharan Shahi (President, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), Ashish Chauhan (Organizing Secretary), Dr. Dayal Singh Pawar (President, SAKSHAM), Chandrashekhar (Organizing Secretary), Lt. Gen. Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (President, Purva Sainik Sewa Parishad), Jagat Prakash Nadda (President, Bharatiya Janata Party), B.L. Santosh (Organizing Secretary), Satyendra Singh (President, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram), Atul Jog (Organizing Secretary), and Muralidhar (Coordinator, Seema Jagaran Manch).

At the meeting venue, entrances have been themed to commemorate historical resistance by Indian women against colonialism. These include replicas of the gates named after Rani Abbakka and Haldighati. Additionally, the venue is adorned with rangoli art depicting Bhaktimati Meera Bai and Amrita Devi of Khejarli, known for her sacrifice for the environment.

The coordination meeting will focus on exchanging experiences and reviewing reports from the past year. Discussions will also be held on the Panch Parivartan (Five Transformations), Social Harmony, Family Awareness, Environmentally Sustainable Living, Self-reliant Infrastructure, and Civic Duty. Fulfilment, along with planning for the Sangh's Centenary Celebrations and the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

This coordination meeting, being held in Jodhpur with the objective of exchanging experiences, setting future directions, gathering suggestions, and ensuring coordination, will conclude on 7 September. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)