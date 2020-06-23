Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Housing Board will build 160 apartments for MLAs in Vidhayak Nagar here, a statement said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, it said.

Local Self Department Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lal Chand Kataria and Cooperative Minister Uday Lal Anjana were also present during the meeting, it said.

Joshi said houses with furniture will be provided to the MLAs in an eight-floor building in Vidhayak Nagar (west), according to the statement.

Dhariwal said that Rajasthan Housing Board has been given residential land in Jalupura and MLA Nagar East for houses to be built for MLAs.

In the meeting, Housing Board Commissioner Pawan Arora made a detailed presentation about the project, the statement said.

