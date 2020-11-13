Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader.

Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader. Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V, Developed by Russia, Arrives in India for Human Clinical Trial.

They said that during the meeting supporters of Siddharth Singh, who won from Bikram seat and Vijay Shankar Dubey, former minister who won from Maharajganj, resorted to sloganeering and pushing each other. They were demanding that their leader be elected to the post. The situation was resolved with intervention of senior leaders.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was present in the meeting as central observer. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Multiple Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC, 3 Security Forces Personnel Among 6 Killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)