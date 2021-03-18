Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) won the municipal corporations and municipalities election in Andhra Pradesh which was held on Thursday.

Mayor and deputy mayor election for 11 municipal corporations and chairperson and vice-chairperson election for all 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats were held in the state on Thursday.

The election for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats was held on March 10. While the counting of votes was held on March 14, except for Eluru municipal corporation.

YSRCP has won all 11 corporations and 73 municipalities out of 75 in the elections.

The new corporators/councillors took oath in all the corporations and municipalities and YSRCP women candidates, Rayana Bhagyalakshmi was elected as mayor and Bellam Durga was elected as the deputy mayor in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Though the ruling party directly bagged the mayor and chairperson positions easily, the position was different in two municipalities - Tadipatri and Mydukuru.

In Tadipatri municipality in Anantapuram district, the election was conducted for 36 wards. TDP won 18 seats while YSRCP bagged 16 seats.

However, the CPI and independent, who had supported TDP during the election, won only one seat each.

"TDP councillor JC Prabhakar Reddy has won the Chairman berth and P Saraswati is elected as vice-chairperson," announced presiding officer R Madhusudan.

In the Mydukuru municipality of Kadapa district, the election was conducted for 24 wards. TDP won 12 wards, YSRCP 11 wards and JSP won one ward. Ruling YSRCP has two ex officio votes, taking its tally to 13. However, only 11 TDP councillors attended the election. The JSP councillor abstained from voting. Thus, the YSRCP councillors M Chandra and Mahaboob Sharif were elected as chairman and vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to provide a chance for the election of two deputy mayors in the corporations and two vice-chairpersons in the municipalities.

Accordingly, the state government has made an ordinance and sent it to the governor for approval. Once the governor approves, the state election commission will issue a notification and accordingly, the election will be conducted for the second deputy mayor or second vice-chairperson. (ANI)

