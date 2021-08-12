Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday organised Run for Cleanliness under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of Independence in Jammu.

The event, which started from Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. saw huge participation of students and the staff of JMC.

"The main objective of the run is to celebrate 75 years of Independence under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also create awareness about cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seven years ago," said Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor (JMC).

"Along with celebrating independence, we need to create awareness about cleanliness. Jammu is going to be a smart city but a smart city is not about infrastructure. It is a mindset. We need to make people aware of proper waste management," said Avny Lavasa, Commissioner (JMC).

Lavasa and Gupta both took part in the run along with other staff members.

The young participants enthusiastically raised the slogan 'Clean Jammu, Green Jammu' during the run.

"We are celebrating Independence day through this campaign. Jammu is soon going to be a smart city. We should keep Jammu clean so that it can attract more tourists. I request all people to say no to plastics," said Rahul Singh, a participant.

"As youngsters, we should be more responsible and with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we should be even more careful about cleanliness," said Gurdeep Kaur, another participant. (ANI)

