New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A Russian missile struck a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian embassy in India said.

In a social media post, the mission alleged that Moscow is deliberately targeting Indian businesses, destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly.

"Today, a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum in Ukraine," the Ukrainian embassy said.

"While claiming "special friendship" with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses -? destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly," it posted on X.

No further details are immediately available.

