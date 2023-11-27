Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): In a significant initiative against global terrorism, the South Asia Centre for Peace & Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE) organized a day-long event at the Sadat Valley Educational Institute in Wakoora in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Mumbai terror attacks.

The event was organized on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives.

Titled "Terrorism is Borderless," the event was aimed at addressing the transnational nature of terrorism that affects communities worldwide. The event generated interest among youth who were made aware of the national heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation on 26/11 while fighting against terrorists and saving civilians.

The event commenced with solemn tributes to the fallen heroes of the 26/11 terror attacks. Notably, Abdul Rashid Guroo, a recipient of the Best Teacher Award, passionately addressed the audience on the imperative need for peace and the devastating impact of terrorism and global conflicts, stated a release by the SACPPE.

Speaking at the event, a social activist, Umar Gul Bhatt said, "The changes in India's 'security architecture' have not made the country less vulnerable to another 26/11 type of attack in the future. It is the responsibility of every citizen of this country to contribute to peace and keep the anti-national forces at bay," he said.

The event served as a platform for experts to share insights into the interconnectedness of security challenges faced by nations. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions, emphasising collective responsibility in combating terrorism and fostering a world free from the shadows of violence, said a release by SACPPE.

The SACPPE's initiative underscored the urgency of international cooperation to counter the borderless menace of terrorism, transcending geographicalboundaries for a safer and more secure global future.

During the day-long event, the speakers made the audience aware of the devastation caused by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, its economy, education and other spheres of life.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, also referred to as the 26/11 attacks, were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks. Over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by Europeans, Indians and Jews. (ANI)

