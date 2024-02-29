Mohali, Feb 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday accused the SAD and Congress regimes of ruining the state's government institutions as part of a "well-planned conspiracy".

Mann, however, said his government is committed to offering "superior facilities in these institutions and ensuring that no citizen of Punjab is denied access to government services.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-Led Team in Lucknow To Assess Preparedness for General Polls (Watch Video).

He was addressing a gathering after dedicating the 'Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' to the people, according to an official release.

The CM said previous governments and politicians neglected government institutions and promoted their "privatisation".

Also Read | Bill Gates India Visit: Growth of Indian Economy a Real Positive, Says Microsoft Co-Founder.

"These tyrant politicians were so greedy and ruthless that they orchestrated a well-planned conspiracy to ruin the government's health and education infrastructure in Punjab, compelling the common man to seek education or treatment from private sectors," he alleged.

The CM said due to cancer treatment in private hospitals being prohibitively expensive, several patients were unable to afford the treatment due to their economic condition.

"Previous rulers promoted private institutions solely for profit, filling their own coffers while leaving the needy people deprived of seeking quality treatment from government hospitals," he alleged.

These politicians, deeply entrenched in nepotism, have never worked for the welfare of Punjab, therefore the people of Punjab rejected them, he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition for criticising his government, he said the Akalis and the Congressmen were "hand in glove" and ruled the state for decades due to their "mutual understanding".

He said unnerved by the "honest efforts" of his government, the opposition is resorting to baseless and malicious allegations to tarnish his clean image.

Mann claimed that Akali leaders Harsimrat Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia, and Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Navjot Sidhu attended convent schools and would not be able to pass a written test of Punjabi language.

Even if they were provided with the answers, they would likely struggle to write them correctly, he said.

Meanwhile, Mann said the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences will be the state's first government health institution to provide patients with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities like endoscopy, fibroscopy, and endoscopic ultrasound.

Telemedicine services will also be provided to all government hospitals in Punjab by the experts of this institute. The institute is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure for training and research in hepatology.

The Institute has been established at a cost of over Rs 40 crore and will have a staff of around 450 people, including 80 doctors, 150 staff nurses and 200 group-D employees.

Professor Virendra Singh, who is a former Head, the Department of Hepatology PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been appointed as the Director of the Institute.

The treatment of liver disease will be specifically addressed by indoor and emergency services provided in this institution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)