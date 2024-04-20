Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) People's Conference chief Sajad Lone on Saturday sought support from the Apni Party to consolidate all anti-National Conference votes in north Kashmir.

Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from north Kashmir's Baramulla seat, claimed the National Conference benefits from the fragmentation of votes.

The People's Conference chief is contesting against Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

"I appeal to (Apni Party chief) Altaf Bukhari, let us stop the division of votes in north Kashmir and let them support us there," Lone said at a press conference.

The People's Conference assures its 100 per cent support to the Apni Party in Srinagar in return, he said.

"We will support them unconditionally in Srinagar," he added.

The People's Conference chairman claimed the National Conference has won 10 times from the Baramulla seat since 1975, except in 1996, mainly because of the fragmentation of votes.

"For every vote for them, two-and-a-half votes are against the National Conference. So, we thought we should stop this division of votes," he said.

"I appeal to Bukhari to not field a candidate in the north to avoid the fragmentation of votes," Lone added.

Baramulla goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20 while Srinagar will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

