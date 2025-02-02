Ayodhya (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday termed it as "anti-Sanatan" and said the party only loves "Ghazi" and "Paaji".

Addressing a public meeting organised in support of BJP candidate Chandrabhan Paswan for the bypoll to Milkipur assembly constituency, Adityanath called it an election of nationalism versus dynastic politics.

The UP chief minister alleged that the SP is against Sanatan Dharma and the pioneers of social justice. It embraces anti-India elements and the mafia, he also alleged.

"Remember, this is the same Samajwadi Party that opposes the memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich and says it should be of Ghazi (apparently referring to Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud). They love Ghazi and Paaji (vile)," Adityanath said.

King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.

Taking the names of SP leader Moeed Khan, accused in an alleged rape case in the Pura Qalandar area of Ayodhya, and Nawab Singh Yadav, accused of raping a teenager in Kannauj, he said, "They (SP) love Moeed Khan of this Milkipur. They love Nawab Singh Yadav of Kannauj, who had tried to molest a daughter."

Referring to the incident of recovery of the body of a Dalit girl in Ayodhya on Saturday, Adityanath said, "Remember, the incident that happened with the Dalit daughter in Ayodhya. When the investigation goes to the bottom, the involvement of some or the other beast of the Samajwadi Party will surely be known."

The chief minister also claimed that the SP, which is always seen standing with the mafia and people of bad character, "will never improve because the 'tail of a dog' can never be straightened".

"The people of SP will never improve because their profession is to commit crimes and do hooliganism. Their slogan was that 'Samajwadio ka naara hai, khaali plot hamara hai' (Samajwadis' slogan is that an empty plot is ours)," he said.

"You can see the tweets (posts made on X) of the last two months of the president of Samajwadi Party (Akhilesh Yadav). All the statements he has given during this period are opposing the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the biggest spiritual and cultural event of this century," he said.

Adityanath said people from all over the world are coming to the Maha Kumbh and are overwhelmed "but the SP is having pain".

"Samajwadi Party is pained by something which increases the pride of the Sanatan Dharma, which makes every Indian proud and which overwhelms every person," he said.

"Whenever we expanded the development plan for Ayodhya, the SP opposed it. Compensation of more than Rs 1,700 crore was given during road widening.

"Even when the foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid and Ram Lalla was consecrated in the Ram Mandir, the SP opposed it," he said.

Adityanath said even though an airport was named after Maharishi Valmiki, night shelters were named after Nishadraj Guhya and kitchens were named after Maa Shabari, the SP was hurt, he said

The UP chief minister said, "The Samajwadi Party always stands with every mafia, every person with bad character. Whatever incident happens, the Samajwadi Party is behind it.

"It is seen to be involved in that conspiracy, that is why it is pained that how is the pride of India increasing, how is the pride of Sanatan Dharma increasing, how are they being glorified?" he said.

In a bid to woo Dalits and backward class voters of Milkipur, Adityanath said Veerangana Uda Devi was a brave woman of Pasi caste who led the important battle for the independence of the country. Veerangana Jhalkari Bai belonged to the Kori community and she fought important battles for the independence of the country, Adityanath said.

Apart from this, he said, Avantibai Lodhi, a brave woman, also fought the battle for the independence of the country with full strength. "The Samajwadi Party had opposed even when our government had formed three women PAC battalions to pay homage to these three brave women," he said.

The chief minister accused the SP also of insulting Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and said, "When Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, he sinned removing the name of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from the name of the medical college of Kannauj. When our government came, we again named the medical college of Kannauj after Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Describing the Milkipur bypoll as an election of nationalism versus dynastic politics ('parivarvaad'), Adityanath said, "The Samajwadi Party is anti-development and also anti-public welfare. Its vision does not go beyond Saifai (Yadav's hometown).

When they come to power, they feed their family and give all the posts to one family, so the Milkipur election has also become an election of nationalism versus nepotism today," he said.

He told the voters, "I have come to tell you that no matter how much the people of SP plead before you, remember that their reality will always come out. Remember everything can improve but a person's nature does not improve. A dog's tail is never straight.'

The chief minister said Milkipur should also have holistic development on the lines of Ayodhya and BJP candidate Chandrabhan Paswan should be made the winner to achieve this.

The Milkipur seat fell vacant after Awadhesh Prasad, elected in the 2022 assembly elections on an SP ticket, resigned after being elected an MP from Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2022 assembly elections in Milkipur, BJP candidate Gorakhnath lost to Prasad. The BJP won all the other assembly seats within the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

