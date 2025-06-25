New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency as the 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'.

Hitting out at the Congress party on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that the 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' has become a "Waterloo" for the Congress party.

The BJP MP mentioned that when the people were imprisoned by the government and used to come to court, they used to sing a song, "Hathkadiyon ki jhankar sune, jantantra ki lalkaar suno" (Hear the clinking of handcuffs, hear the roar of democracy).

An emergency was imposed in India between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, due to rising political unrest and judicial developments during that period.

"In 1975, when people were imprisoned and came to court, they sang only one song, hathkadiyon ki jhankar sune, jantantra ki lalkaar suno...Those words still echo in my ears because I am a witness to them. 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' has certainly proven to be a 'Waterloo' for Congress", Praveen Khandelwal told ANI.

On June 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted Sumita Arya, a survivor of the Emergency era, and presented her with a copy of the Indian Constitution during an event commemorating 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. The event highlighted the struggles faced by those who endured the dark period in Indian democracy.

Sumita Arya, who was imprisoned along with her three children and eight other family members during the Emergency, recounted the harrowing experiences of that time.

"The democracy was being murdered. She (Indira Gandhi) was doing everything as per her will... We could not speak up about the atrocities we were facing. She knew she would lose the power, so she started filling the jails. We faced a food crisis, and the quality of the available food was poor... All 11 members of my family were jailed... We had no rights..." she told ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the programme on 50 years of Emergency at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency as she saw a threat to her power, and there was no external danger or internal unrest.

After the Emergency was revoked from India, Indira Gandhi ended up losing the elections, wherein for the first time in the history of independent India, a non-Congress government was formed by the Jana Sangh under the leadership of Morarji Desai. (ANI)

