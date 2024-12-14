Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): After spending a night in jail, actor Allu Arjun walked out of Hyderabad central jail today morning after getting interim bail in the Sandhya theatre incident.

Actor Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana. The ruling was challenged in the Telangana High Court, which granted him bail upon the furnishing of Rs 50,000 bond.

However, the actor had to spend the night in jail and was released today morning.

Prior to his release, heavy security was deployed outside the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun's father-in-law, father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy also came to the jail to receive him.

Allu Arjun's lawyer, Ashok Reddy expressed displeasure over the actor not being allowed to come out in the night despite him getting bail.

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Reddy said, "They received an order copy from High Court but despite that, they didn't release the accused (Allu Arjun)...they will have to answer...this is illegal detention, we will take legal action...as of now he has been released."

The Sandhya Theatre incident took place on December 4, when Allu Arjun visited the theatre in Hyderabad for a screening of his new movie Pushpa 2.

Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Police alleged that the actor's certain actions led to the death of Revathi and her son sustaining injuries. The incident occurred after fans rushed to see the film star coming to the theatre, with the police alleging that the actor's action led to the tragic incident.

"He came to the theatre, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of the public towards the theatre's main gate. At the same time, his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle," the police said.

"His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident," the police added.

Earlier, several political leaders, including Union Minister Ashwini Viashnaw, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KTR and others condemned the arrest of the actor. Multiple film personalities like Rahsmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan also expressed their support for Allu Arjun.

The actor had also expressed his shock at the incident on December 7, at the film's success meet and announced financial aid to the deceased woman's family.

"The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate...I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," the 'Pushpa' actor had earlier said. (ANI)

