Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Wrestler and wellness icon Sangram Singh joined the Travel Yoga campaign on Thursday aboard the Mumbai AC local train, transforming the morning commute into a moving celebration of health and inner strength.

In association with Western Railway, the session was held inside the train from Andheri to Churchgate, where Sangram Singh, along with more than 10 yoga teachers, guided commuters through simple yoga practices and shared insights on adopting yoga into daily life.

The response from passengers was overwhelmingly positive, said the Heal Station, which runs the wellness initiative in a statement.

Singh, who rose from battling rheumatoid arthritis in a wheelchair to becoming a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion and an international Mixed Martial Arts winner, inspired everyone onboard with his personal story, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, he said, "Yoga gave me the strength to rebuild my life. I believe it has the power to transform every individual --? physically, mentally, and spiritually."

"Coming back to the Mumbai local after 20 years was emotional -- this time, not as a passenger, but as a messenger of wellness. Yoga is not just about postures, it's about presence -- and today, we brought that presence into motion," Singh said.

"Bringing yoga into public spaces like the local train is a beautiful step towards making wellness accessible for all," he added.

The special yoga ride marked a significant moment in the ongoing 100-day Train Yoga campaign, highlighting how public transport can double up as a space for public health and consciousness, the statement said.

