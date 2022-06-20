Sangrur (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal conducted a series of roadshows in Sangrur constituency's Barnala and Sunam on Monday. The Delhi CM was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart CM Bhagwant Maan and candidate Gurmail Singh.

Both the AAP CMs sought Sangrur's votes for Gurmail. AAP has chosen one of its sitting Sarpanchs for a seat in the Parliament, who is also the current Sangrur district president of the party.

Arvind Kejriwal began road show by lauding the efforts made by the Mann Government for working with a sense of urgency on pressing issues in Punjab. He said, ''It was your love and faith which made us win the Punjab assembly elections. You chose Bhagwant Mann as your CM and his government came into action immediately after coming to power.''

''The previous governments created a huge mess in Punjab in the past 75 years. They have looted the state when they were in power. It's been only three months. We have started working to take Punjab on the path of development but it will take some time to see results," said Kejriwal.

He also highlighted Punjab CM's attempts of providing electricity in his home state.

"Bhagwant Mann has already announced that 300 units of electricity will be provided to every household of Punjab free of cost from July 1. This is the first of the many promises which we have fulfilled. I was discussing with Mann Sahab where he told me that the upcoming budget will pay special attention to the quality of education imparted in government schools in Punjab,'' he added.

He also stressed that various schemes are in the pipeline and requested the citizens to be patient.

He also said, ''We are working tirelessly to uproot corruption from Punjab. One of our ministers was found to be indulging in corruption. Mann took action against him on his own as the media and the opposition did not have any clue regarding this. He was sent to prison, which happened for the first time in India. Our stand on corruption is clear.''

He concluded by saying ''Bhgwant Maan was the only MP in Lok Sabha from Aam Aadmi Party and he used to raise issues affecting Punjab in the house. Now he has become the Chief Minister. We have to ensure that Punjab has a credible representative in the Lok Sabha who makes sure that their voice gets heard there. I am requesting you all to send Gurmail Singh to the Lok Sabha so that he can take up your issues and raise them in front of the country. Press the 'Jhaadu' and ensure that we win the election by a double margin than what we got last time.''

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also spoke on the occasion.

''The people of Sangrur have to break their own record this time. You have supported us a lot. You elected us as your representative from the Sangrur constituency twice and sent us to the Lok Sabha. You have to make sure that the Aam Aadmi Party scores a hat trick of victory here by voting for us in heavy numbers. We have to work together to make Punjab 'Rangla Punjab' again,'' concluded CM Mann.(ANI)

