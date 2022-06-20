By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): As India reports a surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr SP Byotra, Vice Chairman, Sir Gangaram Hospital said that there are some patients who have "long COVID" and only time will tell how long their symptoms like respiratory problems, tiredness, exhaustion, heart problems will continue.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Who Claimed To Be Second Wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Booked for Hurling Casteist Abuse.

Dr Byotra added, "COVID-19 cases are rising because people are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. People are noticing that COVID-19 cases are rising day and night."

He further said, "We have some patients who have long COVID. They still have respiratory problems, tiredness, exhaustion, and heart problems and time will only tell how long their problems will continue."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Buys Car With 60,000 Rs 10 Coins in Dharmapuri.

"There are different causes behind the surge: Not wearing masks, attending parties, going to the market places without masks. Nobody is following social distancing. People are travelling and coming back with COVID-19," he stated.

"One thing is good that more than 95 pc people in our country have completed COVID-19 vaccination. But those who haven't taken any vaccine are at high risk and people who come under comorbidities are getting hospitalised like who have diabetes, cancer, liver, heart failure, liver transplant. They are more to get an infection," he said.

Dr Byotra said most of the cases are coming up with mild symptoms but patients who come under comorbidities require hospitalisation. "Most of the time we are counselling COVID-19 patients virtually and prescribe medications as well when they show symptoms like cough, fever then we get their RTPCR done. But if a patient comes under comorbidities then sometimes hospitalisation is required." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)