New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that sanitation workers and DTC bus drivers were called to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebration in the national capital.

Sharing an X post, Bharadwaj claimed that the four sanitation workers from each cleaning beat and bus drivers were asked reach the Thyagaraj Stadium and failing to do so they would face consequences.

He wrote, "There is a big program at Thyagaraj Stadium today on the occasion of Happy Birthday Modi Ji. 4 sanitation workers from each cleaning beat have been called to Thyagaraj Stadium early in the morning."

"They were exposed last time, so they said that we will not arrange private buses; you have to come by your own means. If you don't come, you will be in trouble. Permanent driver staff from DTC have been called in large numbers in DTC buses," the post read.

The AAP leader took a jibe at the BJP and said that the public is "angry" with the party and not attending PM Modi's birthday celebrations willingly.

"Just think, even on the birthday of their biggest leader, people are not coming on their own to fill the stadium. The people of Delhi are angry with the BJP," he wrote.

Saurabh Bharadwaj's remarks come after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with various other ministers, donated blood earlier in the morning, right after participating in the 'Seva Sankalp walk' at India Gate.

Visuals from India Gate showed cultural performances being organised. Multiple other ministers, members of Parliament, and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Virendraa Sachdeva, and Bansuri Swaraj, attended the events organised to honour the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Gupta told ANI that 75 new schemes would be given to the people of Delhi.

"PM Modi's birthday and the Seva Pakhwada began with a blood donation camp. It is the Delhi government's resolution that every drop of our blood is for the nation. During the 15-day Seva Pakhwada, we will give 75 new schemes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday," she said. (ANI)

