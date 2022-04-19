Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Cornering the government over the recent incidents of communal clashes across the country, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that such incidents will trigger an economic crisis in countries worst than Ukraine and Sri Lanka.

Talking about the Jahangirpuri incident he further alleged that violence is being instigated in the capital, to win the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Delhi.

"Riots result in a loss in trade and employment. The employment of the working people is drowned and now the country seems to be jumping into that crisis....Indian economy will do down to the level of Sri Lanka and Ukraine," he further alleged.

He further stated that efforts are underway to create a riot-like situation in major metropolitan areas of the country.

"These communal clashes will have a direct impact on the country's economy. After COVID-19, the economy has started recovering, but some people are trying to spread unrest," he alleged.

"The way the atmosphere of riots has been created in two major cities of the country is very unfortunate," Raut told the media persons.

"Municipal corporation elections are about to come in Delhi and all this is being done to win that election. The same has been done in Mumbai and the issue of loudspeakers has been raised here," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over several outbreaks of communal violence incidents during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti across the country and said that the PM must talk about "communal harmony" and "unity" to calm people.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday evening during a procession last Saturday. Some people, including two policemen, have been injured. (ANI)

