Mumbai, April 19: The IndBank has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments. According to the latest IndBank Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 73 vacancies.

Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of IndBank at indbankonline.com. The application process will conclude on April 26. Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for 92 Assistant Professor Vacancies, Check Details Here.

How to Apply for the IndBank Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can send the filled application to "Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35."

Also, they will have to send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.

Vacancy Details for IndBank Recruitment 2022:

Head – Account opening Department: 1 post.

Account Opening Staff: 4 posts

DP Staff: 2 posts

Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 posts

Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund: 2 posts

Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk: 3 posts

Systems & Networking Engineer 18 Research Analyst: 1 post

Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 post

Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 posts

Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 posts

Candidates must note that the mode of selection is based on the Interview. Interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company. Visit the official website of the IndBank regularly for information and updates.

