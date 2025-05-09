New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday asserted that the Centre must restrict propaganda being spread in the media amid escalation between India and Pakistan as both sides resort to continuous retaliation, posing a threat to civilian lives.

He also criticised those celebrating war rather than extending support to the armed forces and those being "martyred" in the ongoing tensions.

"The government should control the propaganda happening (in the media during such times). Otherwise, it will pull down the morale of our Army. The entire world is laughing at us. Even the retired army men are saying, 'What is happening?' However, some of them are going on TV and giving expert commentary like it is cricket. The standing of armed forces must be maintained since they are fighting, not us," Raut told reporters in a press conference here.

Speaking about the war frenzy being created amid rising tensions, the Shiv Sena UBT MP suggested against celebrating war since people in border areas are constantly living under threat and are in danger.

"We are not supporting them (the armed forces), but celebrating war. Let us tell the Army if they have attacked or not. Let the Defence Minister make a statement. I trust the official press notes. However, the environment (of war frenzy) being created generates fear among the public. Look at the conditions under which people in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaisalmer and Kutch are living. There's no fear for those living in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. That's why we are doing this," Raut said.

Raut further expressed his disappointment over people living in metropolitan cities celebrating war, saying that people, including children, have died in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir due to shelling by Pakistan.

"15 people, including children, have died in Poonch. There's a blackout in Jammu and Kashmir. The civilians are in danger. Look at them facing war and then celebrate it. The majority of the country's population is facing war, and we are celebrating," he added.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader stated that it was the responsibility and national duty of citizens and political parties to extend support to the government and armed forces since they remained on the battlefield against Pakistan.

During the time of war, we should support the government and Indian armed forces because it is not we or the Prime Minister on the battlefield, but our armed forces. People are being martyred. Dinesh Yadav was martyred. The entire country should support them, it is our responsibility and national duty," Raut said.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar laid down his life on May 7 during ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control. (ANI)

