Mumbai, May 9: Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Friday, May 9, 2025, is set to be declared today, with the lucky draw outcomes being made available on the official platform. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in Assam, with numerous residents trying their luck each week. The results will include the winners’ list and corresponding ticket numbers, available at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Keep an eye out for the announcement, and be sure to check if your ticket number is among the lucky winners.

The Bodoland Lottery is just one of several popular lotteries in India, alongside other regional favourites such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. With daily draws, these lotteries are a significant source of excitement for participants. Scroll below to know where to check the results, which will be declared on bodolotteries.com. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, May 6, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published daily at three intervals: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants should visit the official website bodolotteries.com to check the latest draws. The PDF contains the full winners’ list and corresponding ticket numbers. It’s a reliable, clutter-free source to verify results. Click here to access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for May 9, 2025.

At least 13 states in India operate legal lotteries, with various formats and prize structures that attract a large number of players. These lotteries are typically state-run and include daily, weekly, and monthly draws, offering substantial prizes. While these lotteries provide entertainment and excitement, LatestLY advises players to approach them with caution. It is important to participate responsibly, keeping in mind the risks involved and ensuring that they do so within their means.

