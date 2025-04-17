Jaipur (Telangana) [India], April 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extolled the eternal essence of Sanskrit on Thursday, calling it not merely a classical language, but also a profound medium of scientific inquiry and philosophical clarity.

Birla remarked that as the world rediscovers India's wisdom through Yoga, Ayurveda and Vedantic philosophy, it becomes our sacred duty to awaken the younger generation to the treasures enshrined in Sanskrit. He made these remarks while speaking at the seventh convocation of the Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University, Jaipur.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Row: Ex-RAW Chief AS Dulat Dismisses Reports That Farooq Abdullah Agreed To Help in Abrogation of Article 370.

Birla noted that at a time when the most prestigious universities across the globe are delving into Sanskrit research, we must weave this ancient language into the fabric of modern innovation and technological advancement. He lauded the university's pioneering initiatives, such as the scientific teaching of yoga, digitization of ancient manuscripts, and the introduction of online learning modules, calling them visionary steps toward cultural resurgence. He said that students must become torchbearers of Sanskrit's timeless glory.

Tracing the university's genesis, Birla fondly recalled that the noble vision for this institution was born in the heart of the venerable Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the then Chief Minister, under the divine guidance of Param Pujya Narayandas Ji Maharaj. He urged the graduating students to don the mantle of Sanskrit's ambassadors and to illuminate the world with the radiance of India's timeless knowledge tradition.

Also Read | Hathras: Wedding of 2 Sisters Called Off Afte Dispute Erupts Between Their and Grooms' Families Over Dowry Demands.

On this occasion, Birla presented degrees and Gold Medals to meritorious scholars of the University. Swami Avdheshanand Giri was conferred with the Revered Title of 'Vidya Vachaspati'.

The seventh convocation of the esteemed Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Rajasthan Sanskrit University unfolded with grandeur at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur.

Among others, gracing the august occasion were Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, and Rajasthan's Minister for Education and Panchayati Raj Madan Dilawar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)