Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command on Saturday commemorated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas by paying tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the service of the nation during the 1999 Kargil War.

According to an official spokesperson, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, paid floral tributes at the Prerna Sthal in Jaipur Military Station to honour the supreme sacrifice made by the Kargil war heroes.

Expressing gratitude to the families of the martyrs, war widows, and all ex-servicemen, Lt Gen Singh extended his best wishes to all the officers and personnel of the command and urged them to remain ever vigilant in safeguarding the nation's security and sovereignty.

A special motivational programme was also organised at the Prerna Sthal for school students as part of the observance.

"The initiative aimed to instill values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in the younger generation," an official statement said.

A young officer from the command delivered an inspiring address to the students, encouraging them to serve the nation with pride and to draw inspiration from the glorious legacy of the armed forces.

Following the address, the students were given a guided tour of the Prerna Sthal, where they paid homage to the martyrs.

The students also visited the Battle Park and a military equipment exhibition area, gaining insights into military operations, war memorials, and modern weaponry.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil conflict and to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the armed forces.

