New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved its order on the point of cognizance of the complaint filed by former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Satyendra Jain against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj alleging that she made defamatory statements in a news interview. The news channel is also a proposed accused in the complaint.

Also Read | Cockfight at Farmhouse in Telangana: Police Serve Notice to BRS MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy After Sleuths Busted Cockfight in Moinabad.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal reserved order on cognizance after hearing submissions of counsel for complainant and proposed accused persons. The court will pronounce the order on February 20.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Jain has also filed a civil defamation case against her. Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj, Kaustubh Khanna appeared for Jain.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Election 2025: JD(U) Leader and Current CM Nitish Kumar To Be NDA Face Again for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls, Say BJP Sources.

Jain has alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was watched by lakhs of people.

He has claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage. The allegations were leveled in context of a Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raid at his house.

The former Delhi Minister Jain has alleged that Swaraj falsely stated that Rs 3 crores were recovered from his house. "She (Bansuri Swaraj) had also stated that 1.8 Kgs Gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house of complainant," the AAP leader has claimed.

It is stated that these statement was made in context with ED raid at complainant's house. He is on bail in this case and same is pending before the court.

She further defamed by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud' as several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were leveled against the complainant, he alleged.

It is stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a common of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemished political reputation.

It is said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stands assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader, but even in his personal capacity.

Earlier the court on December 16, 2024 issued pre-summoning notice to BJP MP and the news Channel to lead pre-summoning evidence.

During the hearing January 13, counsel for BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj argued that this complaint is politically motivated and complainant is using the same for electoral politics. Jain was in custody in the same matter. His bail applications were rejected by the court.

Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal had argued that statements were given on the basis of material available in public domain and observations made by the court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)