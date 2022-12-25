New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised and underlined the "greatness" of Yoga and Ayurveda in his last Mann ki baat address of the year 2022 to the countrypersons via radio on Sunday.

"In the era of evidence-based medicine, Yoga and Ayurveda are proving to be beneficial and are also being recognised across the world," PM Modi said exuding confidence that with the collective effort of the people here, India will soon eradicate Kala Azar, the way India fought Smallpox, Polio and Guinea Worm.

He said that 'Satyam Kim Pramanam, Pratyaksham Kim Pramanam' (truth does not require any proof, neither does the one that is evident).

Kala Azar or Black Fever is an infectious disease caused by the bite of a sandfly (blood-sucking dipteran (fly) encountered mainly in sandy areas) infected with parasites. The infection is characterised primarily by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, anaemia, spleen and liver enlargement, and emaciation and in severe cases can lead to skin darkening.

"I also urge the people of 'Kala Azar' affected areas to keep two things in mind. One is - control of sand fly, and second, diagnosis and complete treatment of this disease as soon as possible. The treatment of 'Kala Azar' is easy; the medicines used for this are also very effective. You just have to be alert. Do not be negligent if you have fever, and also keep spraying medicines that kill the sand fly," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further talked about the attempts towards the eradication of Tuberculosis from the country by the year 2025 with the spirit of 'Sabka Parayas'.

"You must have seen, in the recent past, when the T.B. Mukt Bharat campaign started, thousands of people came forward to help the T.B. patients. These people, as Nikshay Mitras, are taking care of the patients, and are also helping them financially. This power of public service and public participation achieves every difficult goal with certainty," he added.

Prime Minister Modi, in the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, appreciated the Centre for Integrated Medicine and Research, established at Delhi AIIMS to develop traditional medicine. "20 papers in the International Journals have also been published," he said stating that the institute has earned a name for itself in Research, Innovation and Cancer care.

"The Center for Integrative Medicine and Research was established six years ago to validate our traditional medical practices. A paper published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology also described the benefits of yoga for patients suffering from syncope. Similarly, in a Paper of Neurology Journal, in Migraine, the benefits of yoga have been explained. Apart from these, studies are being done regarding the benefits of yoga in other diseases like Heart disease, Depression, Sleep Disorders and several problems faced by women during pregnancy," he added.

PM Modi in his address also mentioned how the research of an institute in Mumbai has successfully managed to prove the effectiveness of Yoga for people with breast cancer.

"According to the research by the Tata Memorial Centre for Research in Mumbai, regular practice of yoga has reduced the risk of recurrence and death of breast cancer patients by 15 per cent," he said underscoring that the research centre had presented the outcome of its research at the Breast Cancer conference in the USA.

He later said that he was one of the attendees of the World Ayurveda Congress held in Goa, where more than 40 countries participated and over 550 scientific papers were presented. "On the occasion, more than 215 countries also showcased their products while over 1 lakh individuals had shared their experiences related to Ayurveda," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the results of this research centre for Yoga have attracted the attention of the world's biggest experts as it has conveyed the evidence that people have really benefitted.

Further reiterating the benefits of practising Yoga and Ayurved during the global pandemic due to Covid-19, PM Modi said that the evidence-based research is proving itself to be very significant. He also urged the countrypersons to share any information related to Yoga, Ayurved, and traditional methods of disease treatment over social media. (ANI)

