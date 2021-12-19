Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday said that 'Veer Savarkar was a great patriot and was a revolutionary among the freedom fighters.'

He was speaking after releasing the book, 'Savarkar- The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition'. Bommai said, "Veer Savarkar was a great patriot. This book is most relevant in the present political context. Partition had a huge impact on our country. No one has analysed its impact. Our culture has been divided. Veer Savarkar tried to take our culture towards oneness. It is our duty to realise his undivided Hindu culture."

The Chief Minister said that Savarkar showed that it is possible to awaken our conscience even in the era of globalisation and privatisation through our values and culture.

"Savarkar was a thorn in their flesh for the British. He was a revolutionary among the freedom fighters. He was a real nuclear bomb for the British. That is why the British kept him away from the people of this country and incarcerated him in Kalapani (Cellular Jail in Andaman)," Bommai added.

He further said that Savarkar had a good relationship with Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Both the leaders articulated the view that unity in the Hindu community could be achieved only through eradication of untouchability. Untouchability is an impediment to the unity of the country," Bommai added.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Nirmalananda Swamy, MLA N Mahesh and office bearers of Nilume Pratishtana were present on the occasion. (ANI)

