India News | SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging Proposed NEET-PG 2025 Exam in 2 Shifts

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging a decision of the National Board of Examination to hold the NEET-PG exam in two shifts.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG), 2025, will be conducted on June 15, in two shifts on a computer-based platform. Its results will be declared by July 15.

Also Read | Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions 2025: FYJC Online Admission Process Resumes at mahafyjcadmissions.in, Know How To Register.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of the lawyer and said that the plea will be listed for hearing soon.

On May 23, the bench had said that the plea will be listed for hearing next week and it was not. The lawyer pointed it out again on Monday.

Also Read | School Reopening Date: As Summer Vacation 2025 Draws To End, Here's When Schools Will Reopen Across India; Check State-Wise List.

"The bench said it would list the matter this week. It is extremely urgent. The admit cards will be issued on June 2," the lawyer said.

It will" title="Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes: City’s Weather Woes Turn Into Meme Fest! These Hilarious Reactions, Mumbai Rainfall Images and Viral Posts Will Help You Keep the Gloomy Day Blues Away" /> Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes: City’s Weather Woes Turn Into Meme Fest! These Hilarious Reactions, Mumbai Rainfall Images and Viral Posts Will Help You Keep the Gloomy Day Blues Away