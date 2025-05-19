New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear plea of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor and head of the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Haryana, against his arrest over a social media post on Operation Sindoor.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said it would list the matter for hearing on May 20 or 21.

Also Read | Who Is Priyanka Senapati, Puri YouTuber Under Scanner for Alleged Links With Arrested 'Pakistani Spy' Jyoti Malhotra?.

The bench agreed to give urgent hearing of the plea after senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned it seeking urgent hearing.

"He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it," Sibal said.

Also Read | Myntra and Reliance-Owned Ajio Ban Turkish Brands Amid Rising Boycott Turkey Calls Over Support to Pakistan Following 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Sunday, Mahmudabad was remanded to two-day police custody after the Haryana police arrested him from Delhi, following the registration of two separate cases.

Arrest on Sunday from his residence in Delhi, Mahmudabad was charged with, among other things, endangering India's sovereignty, unity and integrity for his comments on Operation Sindoor.

The State Women's Commission had earlier termed Mahmudabad's social media comments as disparaging toward women officers in the Indian Armed Forces and said it also promoted communal disharmony. On May 13, Bhatia had dispatched the summons to the associate professor.

He clarified that his comments had been completely misunderstood.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)