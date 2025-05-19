New Delhi, May 19: Myntra and Reliance-owned Ajio have reportedly stopped selling clothing brands from Turkey on their platforms following rising calls for a boycott. The move comes after Turkey supported Pakistan during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, which has led to a backlash from Indian consumers.

As per reports, Myntra has temporarily paused sales of all Turkish fashion labels, including Trendyol. It is a brand owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba. Myntra holds exclusive rights to sell Trendyol products in India. The boycott calls were reportedly sparked after Turkey expressed support for Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. Turkey-Azerbaijan Boycott: 125 Top Indian Merchants Vow to Boycott Trade and Commercial Engagement With Both Countries Over Pro-Pakistan Stand.

Reliance has also taken action by suspending the sale of all Turkish fashion brands on its e-commerce platform, Ajio. Turkish apparel brands like Koton, LC Waikiki, and Mavi are no longer available for purchase on Ajio, with all related listings currently showing as out of stock. As per a report of Economic Times, one of the officials said, "The visibility of Turkish brands was proactively restricted on Myntra when the tensions started to escalate last weekend and was later suspended completely on Thursday."

As per a report of Times Now, Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP and CATT Secretary General, said, "A collective decision has been taken in the conference of trade leaders to end all trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The reason is clear, Turkey and Azerbaijan openly supported Pakistan against India." Manjari Fadnnis on Boycotting Turkey and Azerbaijan: ‘My Loyalty Lies With My Nation’.

Khandelwal further stated that the boycott is not limited to products but also extends to other sectors like media, tourism, and entertainment. He mentioned that the Indian film industry has been urged to avoid shooting in countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their political stance. "If any company does so anymore, then we will boycott that company too,” Khandelwal added.

