New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday heard matters till 6.40 pm and dealt with an important matter related to maternity leave of women Central civil service employees.

The normal work hour in the Supreme Court is from 10.30 am to 4 PM.

Justice Chandrachud has recently remarked that judges usually had to continue working in their chambers even after normal working hours of the courts and sometimes such work is extended till midnight.

On Jul 15, Chief Justice-designate Justice UU Lalit observed that if children can go to school at seven in the morning, why judges and lawyers cannot start their day at 9 am?

At that, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Lalit had started the work at 9.30 am, an hour earlier than the usual working hour of the apex court.

Justice Lalit, who has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India, has said, "In my view, ideally we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, then why can't we come at 9 am".

The remark had come after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing in one of the bail matters, lauded the bench at the end of the hearing of his case for sitting earlier than the usual time.

Justice Lalit had said if the courts can start early, they can finish the day's work early and judges would get more time in the evening to read the case files for the next day.

He, however, had said that his arrangement could work when there are only fresh matters and cases that don't require lengthy hearings.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is set to retire on August 26 and Justice Lalit will take over charge from him and remain in office till November 8, this year.PTI MNL MNL

