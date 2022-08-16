Muzaffarnagar, August 16: The Hindu Mahasabha has courted a controversy by taking out a Tiranga yatra with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse here on the Independence Day. A video of the yatra surfaced on social media.

Hindu Mahasabha national president Yogendra Verma on Tuesday said their activists carried out the yatra with photographs of several revolutionaries, including Godse, on the Independence day. Independence Day 2022: 108 Feet Tall National Flag Installed at Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

He said, "We believe that Godse had taken steps against the Gandhi's policy, which was against the nation," he said.

