New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended transfer of Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar to the Madras High Court from the Telangana High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, decided to recommend the transfer in a meeting held on May 26.

Born on November 17, 1964, Justice Kumar did his initial schooling at Suryapet in Nalgonda district and thereafter in Hyderabad.

He obtained Bachelor of Arts degree and LL.B. from Osmania University.

Justice Kumar enrolled as an advocate in 1988 in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and joined in the chambers of senior advocate Ravi.

He was appointed as senior standing counsel for Income Tax in 2015 and as special standing counsel for Commercial Tax in 2016 and continued till elevation.

Justice Kumar was appointed as Judge of the Telangana High Court and sworn-in on August 26, 2019.

