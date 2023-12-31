New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the transfer of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar from Jharkhand High Court to Rajasthan High Court.

The collegium also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, took the decision in a meeting held on December 29.

The collegium said that by a communication dated December 29, 2023, Justice Chandrashekhar, senior-most Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, requested for his transfer from the High Court of Jharkhand.

"Acceding to his request, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Mr Justice Shree Chandrashekhar be transferred to the Rajasthan High Court," the collegium said.

